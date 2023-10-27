Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has shared the state government's latest directive aimed at ending polygamy among government employees. According to the directive, government employees in Assam are prohibited from entering into a second marriage if their first spouse is alive, and they must obtain permission from the state government if they wish to marry again. The order serves as a reminder to employees of Rule 26 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965, strictly enforcing the requirement for government approval before a second marriage, even if it aligns with personal laws. This initiative follows CM Sarma's proposal to introduce legislation against polygamy in the state. Assam Government Employees Now Need Govt's Permission for Second Marriage.

Assam Govt Requires Approval for Second Marriage

Sharing Assam Government’s latest directive to end polygamy among government employees. pic.twitter.com/x6kInQtoct — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 27, 2023

