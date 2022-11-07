Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi triggered a controversy with his remarks on the origin of the term 'Hindu'. The congress leader said the term is derived from a Persian word which has a vulgar meaning. Addressing a public event in Belagavi district on Sunday, Jarkiholi reportedly asked the people to check online to learn about the origin of 'Hindu'. "You will be ashamed to know the meaning of the word Hindu. It is vulgar," he said. After his video went viral on social media, the BJP launched a scathing attack on him whereas the congress party distanced itself from his statement calling it ‘careless’. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says ‘We Will Win Hands Down in the State’

Satish Jarkiholi Sparks Mega Row:

After Shivraj Patil now Karnataka Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi provokes & insults Hindus. Says हिंदू शब्द का मतलब बहुत ही गंदा है. This is not a Sanyog but a Votebank Ka Udyog From Hindu terror to Opposing Ram Mandir to Linking Gita with Jihad pic.twitter.com/bAQIHnt0kE — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 7, 2022

