The renowned Barsana Holi was celebrated at the Shri Radha Rani temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today, March 6. This vibrant festival is also known as "Laddu Holi" and "Lath Maar Holi." "It feels really great. This is my sixth time here, and I believe that once someone celebrates Holi here, they wouldn't want to celebrate it anywhere else," a devotee said. According to legend, young Lord Krishna felt disheartened by his dark complexion in contrast to Radha's fair skin. To lift his spirits, his mother Yashoda encouraged him to playfully color Radha. In a playful spirit, Krishna traveled to Barsana, Radha's hometown, to sprinkle colors on her and the other Gopis. Holika Dahan 2025 Date in India: What Is the Story of Prahlad and Holika? Know All About the Hindu Festival Celebrating the Triumph of Good Over Evil.

Barsana Holi 2025

Barsana Holi 2025

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: A Devotee says, "It feels really great. This is my sixth time here, and I believe that once someone celebrates Holi here, they wouldn't want to celebrate it anywhere else..." pic.twitter.com/cIZEZxjjjH — IANS (@ians_india) March 6, 2025

