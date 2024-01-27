A tragic accident occurred on the Jammu-Jalandhar National Highway in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, resulting in the death of four people and leaving two injured. The incident involved a collision between a car and a truck. According to SHO Dasuha, Har Prem Singh, there were five occupants in the car at the time of the accident. Four of them died on the spot, while the two injured individuals have been transported to the civil hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Odisha Road Accident Video: Speeding Mahindra Scorpio Hits Autorickshaw, Two Bikes on Single-Lane Road; Seven Killed.

Hoshiarpur Road Accident

#WATCH | Hoshiarpur, Punjab: 4 people died and 2 injured in a collision between a car and truck on the Jammu-Jalandhar National Highway. SHO Dasuha, Har Prem Singh says, "A car and truck collided. There were 5 people in the car, out of which four died on the spot. Two injured… pic.twitter.com/FuwlRf8lWC — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

