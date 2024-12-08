After ten games, the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match is tied at 5-5 between D Gukesh and Ding Liren. Game 11 will resume on December 8, starting at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast of the event is available due to the lack of an official broadcaster in India. However, fans have multiple live streaming viewing options available with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing streaming viewing options on their respective YouTube channels. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh Plays Out Easy Draw Against Ding Liren, Scores Remain Tied.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 11

The scores stay level 5-5 after 10 games at the World Chess Championship 2024 between D Gukesh and Ding Liren. Tomorrow is Game 11 - Gukesh has the White pieces tomorrow. What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments. #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/yhzbyHYLhl — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 7, 2024

