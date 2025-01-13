Mumbai, January 13: Priyanka Ingle, hailing from Maharashtra, has been named the captain of the Indian women's Kho Kho team for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup 2025, set to kick off at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. A seasoned player, Ingle has a stellar record in the sport, having won 23 national titles and a gold medal at the 4th Asian Championship in 2023. India Men’s Team Gears Up Against Nepal for Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in New Delhi.

Expressing her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Indian team, Ingle told the reporters in a press conference, "I am very happy to be selected as the captain of India's women's team. The trust placed in me is immense, and I am determined to ensure that India's women's team wins the World Cup."

Ingle, who began playing Kho Kho in fifth grade, reflected on the evolution of the sport over the years.

"Kho Kho was not getting a good platform earlier but now, with the first World Cup being held, the sport has a brighter future. Earlier, we only saw Kho Kho as a game, but now it offers opportunities. Many players are getting government jobs through Kho Kho, both at the central and state levels. I am currently working as a tax assistant in the income tax department, thanks to Kho Kho," she shared. On Which Channel Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Men's and Women's Matches of Inaugural Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?.

Discussing the preparations and the new rules introduced for the World Cup, Ingle highlighted the extensive training undertaken by the team.

"The camp has been going on for a month now. We have been taught the new rules, such as the reduction of players from nine to seven and a smaller ground size. All the players are well-acquainted with these changes and are ready to adapt during the World Cup," she explained.

The event, backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will feature 20 men's teams and 19 women's teams from around the globe. The Indian men's team finds itself in Group A alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan, while the women's team is in Group A with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. The Indian men's team will begin their campaign against Nepal on Monday, following the opening ceremony, while the women's team will face South Korea on Tuesday in their first match.

Indian men's kho kho team: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.

Indian women's kho kho team: Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi. Standby: Sampada More, Ritika Siloriya, Priyanka Bhopi.

