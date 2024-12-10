After a win in Zimbabwe, the Pakistan national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in the multi-format series. The Pakistan tour of South Africa will start with three T20I matches and will start on December 10. The SA vs PAK 1st T20I will be played at Durban and will start on 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 has rights to the South Africa vs Pakistan T20I 2024 series. Fans can watch South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024 on Sports18 1. Also, South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming is available on JioCinema. SA vs PAK 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in South Africa vs Pakistan T20I, ODI and Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1 st T20I Live on Sports18

The rivalry is heating up 🔥 as the Proteas host the Shaheens 😍 Watch the #SAvPAK T20I series starting today, LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18 👈#JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/3R3izAPbC1 — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 10, 2024

