VfL Bochum are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Defending champions lost back-to-back games and would be looking to get back to winning ways. The exciting game will start at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 18, 2024. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24. VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023–24 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Channels. Also, fans can use the Sony LIV app for the VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich game live streaming. Bundesliga 2023-24: Fans Protest With Tennis Balls and Toy Cars As they Interrupt Werder Bremen's 1-0 Win Over Cologne.

VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023–24 Live Streaming On Sony LIV

After 🔙- to-🔙 defeats, Bayern Munich aim for a turnaround 🆚 VfL Bochum ‼️ Can they get a win on the road? 🤔 Witness #BOCFCB in #Bundesliga action on Feb 18th at 10:00 PM, LIVE on #SonyLIV 🎥 pic.twitter.com/TII6oLuLY7 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 18, 2024

