A woman was injured when a speeding BMW crashed into two cars and a bike at a red signal near My Home Avatar Circle in Narsingi, Hyderabad. The pillion rider on the bike sustained severe injuries, while all three vehicles were heavily damaged. CCTV videos captured the luxury car losing control and ramming into the 3 vehicles waiting at the traffic signal on Saturday morning, October 4. The BMW driver, later identified as Abhishek G Chandra, initially fled the scene but was apprehended by police. Authorities suspect that drunken driving caused the crash. A case has been registered at Narsingi police station, and the luxury car has been seized. BMW M5 Competition Accident in Hyderabad: Luxury Sports Car Rams Into Pavement Near Café Niloufer in Hitech City, Video Goes Viral.

Drunk BMW Driver Rams 2 Cars and Bike in Hyderabad

Stopping at Red Signal 🚦by Following Traffic rules is Risky in #Hyderabad A woman sustained injuries, when a suspect #Drunken Driver of Speeding #BMW car Crashed into two cars and a bike, which were stopped at Traffic Red signal, near My Home Avatar Circle, in #Narsingi ps… pic.twitter.com/AMxDrFfrGe — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

