In a dramatic turn of events at Prism Pub in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, a constable and a bouncer were injured when a notorious criminal, Prabhakar, opened fire on police officers attempting to arrest him. The incident occurred on Saturday, February 1, when the Central Crime Station (CCS) constable Venkat Ram Reddy and his team went to apprehend Prabhakar, who was wanted in over 70-80 burglary and robbery cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Upon seeing the police, Prabhakar fired, hitting Reddy in the left foot, while a bouncer also sustained injuries. The police, with the help of pub staff, quickly subdued the accused and took him into custody. Police seized two country-made pistols and 23 rounds of ammunition. Hyderabad Shocker: Passengers Shoot Ticket Manager of Tour and Travel Company, Flee With 2 Bags, Cops Suspect Links to Karnataka Robbery (Watch Video).

Notorious Criminal Opens Fire on Police at Prism Pub, Injures Constable

A Wanted Criminal, involved in around 80 #Burglary and #Robbery Cases Opens Fire at Prism Pub, Injuries Policeman in #Hyderabad The #PrismPub, in Financial District, in #Gachibowli turned chaotic when a Notorious Criminal, #BattulaPrabhakar, opened fire on the police, on… pic.twitter.com/fZb4aEzIy9 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 1, 2025

