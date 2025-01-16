A ticket manager of a tour and travel company was shot at by two miscreants in Hyderabad when he became suspicious of their bags. The incident occurred around 7:15 PM at a travel office under Afzalguda police station. Jahangir, the ticket manager, was checking bags when the two passengers, who had earlier booked tickets for Raipur, fired at him. According to the victim’s brother, Mossam, the passengers were sitting in the office waiting for their bus when the firing took place. East Zone DCP B Bala Swamy confirmed the incident, noting that the attackers fled with two bags. It is believed that the same individuals might have been involved in a robbery in Karnataka. Police have launched an investigation to trace the suspects. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Karnataka: Bike-Borne Robbers Shoot Dead ATM Cash Vehicle Guard in Bidar City (Watch Video).

Alleged Karnataka Robbers Shoot at Man in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: East Zone DCP B Bala Swamy says, " Today around 7:15 a firing incident happened in the area under Afzalgung PS. Some unknown person came to the travels and booked the tickets but while boarding the bus, the ticket manager spoke to them as he felt… pic.twitter.com/Ii09toSQsd — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)