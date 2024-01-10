Challa Srinivas Sastry, a 64-year-old man from Hyderabad, has embarked on a padayatra spanning thousands of kilometres towards Ayodhya. His journey is driven by unwavering devotion towards Lord Ram and a desire to fulfill his ‘kar sevak’ father’s dream. The journey coincides with the consecration of the grand temple on January 22. Sastry is traversing the Ayodya-Rameswaram route, which was covered by Lord Rama during his ‘Vanavas’ (exile), but in reverse. He began his journey on July 20, intending to touch all the Shiva Lingas established by the Lord en route. Sastry has already covered several places such as Puri in Odisha, Trimbak in Maharashtra, and Dwaraka in Gujarat. He plans to cover a distance of nearly 7,200 km by foot, carrying the gold-plated footwear on his head. Upon reaching the holy city, he intends to hand over the slippers to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Ram Temple Consecration: 108-Feet Long Incense Stick En Route to Ayodhya from Gujarat for Ram Mandir Inauguration.

64-Year-Old Man Embarks on 7,200 km Journey to Present Gold-Plated Footwear to Lord Ram

#WATCH | Challa Srinivas Sastry says "...I have made this 'charan paduka' using 8 kg silver and got it coated with gold...I am walking on the route which Lord Ram took from Ayodhya to Rameshwar. My target is to reach Ayodhya on January 15th. I will hand over this 'charan paduka'… pic.twitter.com/XijQs2g0xT — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

