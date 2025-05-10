A doctor from Hyderabad was recently caught red-handed while taking drugs. The accused was identified as Namrata Chigurupati (34). It is reported that Dr Namrata Chigurupati works at Omega Hospital and is also the CEO of the hospital. It is learned that the accused woman developed a serious cocaine addiction and was sourcing drugs from a Mumbai-based supplier. Ch Venkanna, Inspector of Raidurgam police station, said that Dr Namrata contacted Vansh Dhakkar from Mumbai via WhatsApp and placed an order for cocaine worth INR 5 lakh. She is reported to have paid the amount online. Cops said that the drugs were delivered to Hyderabad through Balakrishna alias Rampyar Ram (38), a delivery agent who works under Vansh. On Thursday, May 8, the Raidurgam police apprehended both Namrata and Balakrishna during the handover of the narcotics. Cops recovered 53 grams of cocaine. After their arrest, the duo was sent to remand. During interrogation, the doctor confessed to spending nearly INR 70 lakh on drugs over the course of time. Hyderabad Shocker: Teen Dies After Being Injected With Painkiller Medicine; 2 Arrested.

Omega Hospital Doctor Caught With Drugs

