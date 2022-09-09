Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamicchane has said that he is leaving the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to head back to his country, after he was accused of rape. He opened up on the claim and stated that he is innocent and ready to face the 'baseless allegations.'

Sandeep Lamicchane's Tweet:

"I am innocent. I've decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within a few days. I am ready to face all these baseless allegations," says Nepali national Cricket team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane on a rape complaint against him https://t.co/RoEKqbceEXpic.twitter.com/fLByBxHU1d — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)