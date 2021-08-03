A notice of guidelines put up at Lake Sports Complex, Sector 1, Chandigarh goes viral on social media.

Anmol Deep, a trainer here, says, "We didn't issue this. Somebody must have done this mischief as we remain closed on Monday, we're checking CCTV footage to find out." 'Undergarments Approval Stamping' And 'Permitted Punjabi Bad Words': Hilarious Notice Reportedly Put up by Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex Goes Viral After Journalist Shares Photo On Social Media.

I noticed it when I came in the morning. It didn't have signature of general manager as carried by all notices in the past. I informed my seniors, they denied putting up any such notice. We took it off notice board: Anmol Deep, a trainer at Lake Sports Complex, Sec 1, Chandigarh — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

