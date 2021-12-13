Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his tributes to the security personnel who lost their lives during the Parliament attack in 2001. The Indian Parliament was attacked by terrorists on December 13, 2001. Around 10 security personnel lost their lives in line of duty during the attack. PM Narendra Modi tweeted: "I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen."

