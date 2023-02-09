In Pictures | DGF & SS CP Goyal, hosting the side event on Eco-restoration of Mining & Forest fire impacted areas at the 1st Environment & Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting of #G20India Presidency.@g20org@moefcc pic.twitter.com/ow29AeXDCb— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 9, 2023

