In anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has fortified security measures across the National Capital. Emphasising their commitment, Special CP Deependra Pathak stated, "Like every year, this year too, the Delhi Police is very professional in its approach. Delhi Police has planned adequate, robust and failproof security arrangements." With heightened vigilance and a comprehensive strategy, authorities are steadfast in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the Independence Day festivities.

Independence Day Preparations 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Special CP, Deependra Pathak says, "...Like every year, this year too, the Delhi Police is very professional in its approach. Delhi Police has planned adequate, robust and failproof security arrangements..." pic.twitter.com/24P1H4ynqf — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

