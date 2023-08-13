Shedding light on the traffic arrangements in Delhi ahead of Independence Day 2023, Surender Yadav, Special CP, Traffic said that the movement of medium to heavy commercial vehicles will be restricted from 10 pm on August 14 to 11 am on August 15. “There will be controlled traffic in the area around Red Fort and some parts of New Delhi. Around 3,000 policemen will be deployed...we are ensuring that essential services are not affected”, he further added. Independence Day 2023 Celebrations: Delhi Metro Services to Start Early on August 15, No Parking at Stations.

Independence Day 2023 Traffic Arrangements in Delhi

#WATCH | Surender Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, Delhi speaks on traffic arrangements for Independence Day Celebrations on 15th August "The movement of medium vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles will be restricted from 10 pm on August 14 to 11 am on August 15. There will be… pic.twitter.com/cikDDXI7z4 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

