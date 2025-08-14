The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) buildings in Mumbai were illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Independence Day, August 14. In a video shared by the news agency ANI today, the two heritage buildings can be seen shining in the colours of our National flag. India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, which is why the day is celebrated across the country every year. 79th Independence Day 2025: Evolution of the Indian National Flag, Know History, Changes in Design and Significance Tiranga Over the Years.

Independence Day 2025: CSMT and BMC Buildings in Mumbai Illuminated in Tricolour

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the eve of Independence Day celebration, CSMT and BMC Heritage Building illuminated in the colours of the tricolour. pic.twitter.com/5B4BrsFPIu — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

