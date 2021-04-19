India Adds Over 2.73 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 1,619 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Rise So Far:

India reports 2,73,810 new #COVID19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,50,61,919 Active cases: 19,29,329 Total recoveries: 1,29,53,821 Death toll: 1,78,769 Total vaccination: 12,38,52,566 pic.twitter.com/gseG8on7Oe — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

