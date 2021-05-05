India-China Relationship Going Through Very Difficult Phase, yet To Reach on De-Escalation Part Near LAC, Says S Jaishankar

The relationship is going through a very difficult phase because in violation of agreements & understandings of many years, the Chinese have deployed a very large part of the military on/close to LAC without explanation: EAM Dr S Jaishankar on current relations b/w India & China pic.twitter.com/WWoX3SIMvd — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

India & China have made some progress in some areas. We haven't come to the de-escalation part of it which will follow after disengagement is done. Last conversation with China was focused on COVID and the Chinese Foreign Minister also said the same to me: EAM Dr Jaishankar — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

