India reported a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday. the country recorded 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours ending at 9 am on Thursday. The infection rate surged by 27% than yesterday. The active caseload jumped to 11,17,531 as 84,825 patients recovered from the coronavirus in 24 hours. The daily positivity increased to 13.11 percent. Meanwhile, 5,488 cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron have been detected in India.

Check Tweet:

India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases (27% higher than yesterday) and 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 11,17,531 Daily positivity rate: 13.11% Confirmed cases of Omicron: 5,488 pic.twitter.com/kSvYNqJHb2 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)