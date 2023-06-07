Union Minister of Civil Aviation of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday, said 200-220 more airports, heliports and water aerodromes will be built in India in the next five years. The 52-year-old was quoted saying by the news agency ANI, 'In the next five years, India will have 200-220 more airports, heliports and water aerodromes.' Jyotiraditya Scindia made this statement while talking about the development in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-governed Bharatiya Janata Party.

Read What Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Has To Say:

