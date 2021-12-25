Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday says Roll out of the nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine will start soon in our country.

"India will soon get a nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine. We have relentlessly worked to keep citizens safe. All the decisions taken are based on the suggestions by our scientists" - PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/J9mseMaDXO — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 25, 2021

