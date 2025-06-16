An Army officer, Colonel Ankush Chaudhary, was allegedly assaulted by Assistant Defence Estate Officer Triyam Singh during a dispute over signing crucial documents for a LoC fencing project in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident reportedly occurred on June 12 and was captured on video, which has since surfaced on social media. Colonel Chaudhary, overseeing the fencing to prevent infiltration near Pahalgam, visited the ADEO’s office to secure necessary approvals. The video shows Triyam Singh refusing to cooperate and physically assaulting the colonel. The video was shared by army veteran Sushil Singh Sheoran, who accused the Defence Estate Office of corruption and stalling important projects for bribes. Following the assault, Sikh soldiers can be seen in the video retaliating. Jammu and Kashmir: Raj Kumar Thappa, Officer of J&K Administration Services Killed After His Residence Hit by Pakistan Shelling in Rajouri; I've No Words To Express My Shock, Says CM Omar Abdullah.

Indian Army Colonel Assaulted by Defence Estate Officer in Jammu and Kashmir

Colonel Ankush Chaudhary, the commanding officer of the Engineer Regiment, was tasked with proposing the construction of fencing along the Line of Control (LOC) to prevent infiltration, especially in light of the recent attack in Pahalgam. However, the Assistant Defence Estate… pic.twitter.com/YCR62a9Cqd — Lt Col Sushil Singh Sheoran, Veteran (@SushilS27538625) June 14, 2025

