The ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued a Romanian national, who reportedly suffered a heart attack on a merchant vessel. The Romanian national allegedly suffered a heart attack about 82 km off the coast of Porbandar in Gujarat. As soon as the Indian Coast Guard was alerted, the ALH Dhruv helicopter flew to the spot and rescued the Romanian national. Officials of the Indian Coast Guard said that the Romanian national was airlifted and brought back to Porbandar. Multiple videos of the Romanian national being rescued and brought back to Porbandar have gone viral on social media. Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Vajra’ Rescues Seven Olive Ridley Turtles Entangled in Ghost Net in Gulf of Mannar (See Pics).

Romanian National Suffers Heart Attack on Merchant Vessel

#WATCH | An Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv helicopter rescued a Romanian national from a merchant vessel who had suffered a heart attack about 82 km off the coast of Porbandar, Gujarat. The individual was airlifted and brought back to Porbandar: ICG officials pic.twitter.com/f7IXZeUPrY — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Indian Coast Guard Saves Romanian National's Life

