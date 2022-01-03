New Delhi, January 3: The Twitter handles of Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank (a micro finance Bank) were targeted by hackers on Sunday and the accounts were compromised. According to latest reports, while the Twitter handle of the Indian Council of World Affairs has been recovered, the handles of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank have not been recovered and are still compromised. In what appears to be a rerun of the hacking episode when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twitter handle was briefly compromised, images and tweets regarding cryptocurrency were shared from the handle of ICWA's website. The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the ex-officio President of Indian Council of World Affairs.

#Breaking: Twitter handle of Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) has been hacked. The hackers seem to have disguised the handle as #ElonMusk, and have been promoting suspicious links. pic.twitter.com/dOE1V3YNX0 — Mohit Sharma (@iMohit_Sharma) January 2, 2022

While the Twitter account of ICWA was recovered, malicious tweets are still visible on the Twitter handles of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank. (By @iMohit_Sharma)https://t.co/6IEtN3MvxK — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) January 3, 2022

Dr.@Swamy39 ji, Twitter accounts of Indian Medical Association, 2 others compromised, hackers rename it 'Elon Musk'https://t.co/uNi7LkMEvy — 🇮🇳 Gurudath Shetty Karkala 🇮🇳 (@GurudathShettyK) January 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)