The Indian Navy officials on Friday said the force is currently carrying out a major anti-piracy operation in the Arabian Sea. Major anti-piracy operation by the Indian Navy in progress in the Arabian Sea, Indian Navy officials said. More details are awaited. ‘Exercise Tiger Triumph’ 2024: India, US Navies Commence Sea Phase in Visakhapatnam (See Pics).

Anti-Piracy Mission in Arabian Sea

