Drishti 10 Starliner drones were launched by Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at Adani Defence’s Aerospace Park in Hyderabad. These drones are sophisticated ISR platforms that can fly for 36 hours and carry 450 kg of payload. The firm said the UAV will fly from Hyderabad to Porbandar to be inducted into the naval maritime operations. A video of the unveiling event has surfaced on social media. India Has Deployed Six Warships for Anti-Drone and Anti-Piracy Operations, More Assets To Be Sent, Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (Watch Video).

Indian Navy Unveils Adani Defence-Manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Drones

#WATCH | Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar unveils the Drishti 10 Starliner drones manufactured by Adani Defence in Hyderabad. The firm said the drone is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours of endurance, 450 kgs payload… pic.twitter.com/tfdSYImRuX — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

