Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share about his meeting with the families of the eight Indian Navy veterans detained in Qatar on Monday, October 30. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Jaishankar emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to the case, expressing solidarity with the families. He wrote, "Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that the Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard." Qatar Court Hands Death Sentence to Eight Former Indian Naval Officers; India Says 'Deeply Shocked' Over Verdict of Death Penalty.

EAM Jaishankar Assures Support for Detained Former Naval Officers

Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release.… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2023

