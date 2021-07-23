According to the government of India, over 42.75 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country as of 7 pm on Friday. Around 39 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given on Friday itself:

India’s cumulative COVID vaccination has exceeded 42.75 crore till 7pm today. Nearly 39 lakh doses have been administered today: Government of India pic.twitter.com/0QHrzlVzKV — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

