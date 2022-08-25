India has joined the select club of nations including the US, UK, Russia, China and France to design and manufacture aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes. India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant to be commissioned on September 2. According to the Indian Navy, IAC Vikrant has 2200 compartments including separate accommodation for women officers and female Agniveer sailors.

