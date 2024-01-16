IndiGo Airlines issued statement on Tuesday, January 16 after receiving show cause notice from Ministry of Civil Aviation's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The Airlines confirmed that an internal probe has been launched regarding the incident where passengers were seen eating meal on the tarmac at Mumbai airport. A show cause notice was served to the airlines by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) earlier in the day after videos of passengers seated on the tarmac of airport and enjoying their food surfaced on social media. The Goa to Delhi flight 6E 2195 was diverted to Mumbai on January 14 due to operational issues. Responding to the notice Indigo said, "IndiGo has already initiated an internal enquiry to address the issue and will be responding to the notice as per protocol". Goa To Delhi IndiGo Passengers Seen Eating on Mumbai Airport Tarmac Amid Operational Issues, Video Goes Viral.

IndiGo Issues Statement after Receiving Show Cause Notice:

IndiGo issues a press statement - IndiGo is in receipt of a show cause notice from MoCA's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) with regard to flight 6E 2195 from Goa to Delhi, diverted to Mumbai on January 14, 2024. IndiGo has already initiated an internal enquiry to address… https://t.co/HKvY6z8i59 pic.twitter.com/6t7WJutybc — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

