On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Indian leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, honoured the first Home Minister's legacy in uniting India. PM Modi praised Patel's unwavering spirit, visionary statesmanship, and dedication to national integration in a tweet. Union Minister Amit Shah lauded Patel's relentless efforts in unifying over 550 princely states into one nation, emphasizing his commitment to India's unity and prosperity. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: Know Key Facts About 'Iron Man of India', Instrumental in Integration of Over 550 Princely States Into Independent India.

PM Narendra Modi

On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2023

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah

भारत की एकता और समृद्धता सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जी के जीवन का एकमात्र ध्येय था। उन्होंने अपनी चट्टान जैसी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, राजनीतिक विद्वता व कठोर परिश्रम से 550 से अधिक रियासतों में बँटे भारत को एक संगठित राष्ट्र बनाने का काम किया। सरदार साहब का राष्ट्र को समर्पित जीवन व देश के… pic.twitter.com/LBL1T2hJWL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2023

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

भारत की एकता और अखंडता के प्रतीक भारत रत्न लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जी ने आधुनिक भारत के शिल्पकार के रुप में अपने दृढ़ संकल्प और मजबूत इच्छाशक्ति से समर्पित योगदान दिया। देश के प्रति उनका कार्य सदियों को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। आज उनके जयंती दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। समस्त… pic.twitter.com/sypo3VGOM0 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 31, 2023

CM Yogi Adityanath

आधुनिक व अखण्ड भारत के विश्वकर्मा, लौह पुरुष, 'भारत रत्न' सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि एवं सभी को 'राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस' की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में हम सभी 'सरदार साहब' के सपनों का भारत बनाने के लिए संकल्पित हैं। pic.twitter.com/Q1M5q3DnuI — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 31, 2023

Former National General Secretary BJP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan

Solemn tributes to a leader extraordinaire and a statesman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his jayanti also celebrated as #NationalUnityDay. We will forever be indebted to Sardar Patel for his tireless efforts to unite the nation. Sardar Patel’s unparalleled legacy inspires us in… pic.twitter.com/RWyiDK4yMH — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 31, 2023

