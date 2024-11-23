Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the recent by-elections, alleging corruption and foul play. In a tweet on Saturday, November 23, Yadav said the misuse of power during the elections has been captured on camera, showing the "worst form of election politics."He stated, “Those turning elections into a symbol of corruption have been exposed. The by-election has shown the ugliest side of politics to the world, the nation, and Uttar Pradesh.” Despite the setbacks, Yadav encouraged his supporters to stand firm and fight back. He urged unity under the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) alliance and said, “Now the real fight begins. Clench your fists, raise your voices, and chant the PDA slogan—‘Together, we will win!’ Uttar Pradesh By-Elections 2024: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP Pressuring Administration To Win ‘Through Manipulation’ (Watch Videos).

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Corruption in By-Elections

‘इलेक्शन’ को ‘करप्शन’ का पर्याय बनानेवालों के हथकंडे तस्वीरों में क़ैद होकर दुनिया के सामने उजागर हो चुके हैं। दुनिया से लेकर देश और उत्तर प्रदेश ने इस उपचुनाव में चुनावी राजनीति का सबसे विकृत रूप देखा। असत्य का समय हो सकता है लेकिन युग नहीं। अब तो असली संघर्ष शुरू हुआ है…… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 23, 2024

