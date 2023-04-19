Supreme Court recently refused to use powers of Article 142 to dissolve a 40-day union between a couple, saying, "It takes time to settle down in marriage". The apex court refused to quash a marriage, noting that the parties had only resided together for 40 days before separating from each other, reports Bar and Bench. While refusing to quash the couple's marriage, the bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar hoped that good sense would prevail over both parties. Bombay HC on Widowed Daughter-in-Law: Wife of Deceased Husband Not Liable To Maintain Her Parents-in-Law Under Section 125 CrPC.

It Takes Time To Settle Down in Marriage

It takes time to settle down in marriage: Supreme Court refuses to use Article 142 powers to dissolve 40-day union Read story: https://t.co/0qg9loNw4s pic.twitter.com/Rs1DdCFKj3 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)