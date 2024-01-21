In a significant event held in Nagpur on Saturday, January 20, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, took to the stage to sing “Jaago To Ek Baar Hindu Jaago To”. This song is notably associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Deputy CM’s performance has drawn attention and is being widely discussed on social media platforms. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Cleans Mumbadevi Temple Premises in Mumbai Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

Devendra Fadnavis Sings Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Song

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis sang the song of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement "Jaago Toh Ek Baar Hindu Jaago Toh" at an event in Nagpur, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jWsXC09shl — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

