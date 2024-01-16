Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): In response to the Prime Minister's call for the cleaning up of temples, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the cleanliness drive and participated in the cleaning of the Mumbadevi temple premises in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM reached Mumbadevi temple in the morning and wiped clean the floor of the temple premises.

Also Read | World War 3 Fears: Germany Afraid Russia President Vladimir Putin Could Start WW3, Say Leaked Military Documents.

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has urged everyone to clean the temples across the country before the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. Under the same initiative, we too did a cleanliness drive at our Mumbai's deity, Mumbadevi temple. I think this is a really good initiative and people of all religions should go to their places of faith and undertake this cleanliness drive," said Fadnavis.

Earlier during the day, Union Minister Anurag Thakur cleaned the premises of the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place (CP) in Delhi.

Also Read | Joint CBI-ED-NIA Team To Visit UK Soon To Expedite Extradition Process of India's Key Fugitives, Including Sanjay Bhandari, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleaned the Hanuman Temple in Lucknow as part of the cleanliness drive.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has called upon all the countrymen to contribute towards cleanliness in the temples around them. Today, I went to Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow and did Shramdaan under #SwachhTeerth campaign and got the privilege of serving Hanumanji," the Defence Minister said in a post on 'X'.

On Sunday, BJP president JP Nadda launched a nationwide cleanliness drive at temples. The initiative was launched focusing on temples and will continue until January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and Chief ministers of various states, picked up the broom and mop across the country to participate in the cleanliness drive.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign. Visuals showed the Prime Minister with a mop and bucket mopping the floor of the temple.

The PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Delivering his inaugural address at the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for cleanliness campaigns, urging citizens to clean pilgrimage places and temples across the country on 'Pran Pratishtha' day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)