A 14-year-old girl died and two others were injured after a car allegedly driven by a drunk woman rammed into a bike in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday night, April 28. The deceased, Asima, who was riding the bike, died in the crash. Asima's father, Islamuddin, and a cousin, 6, riding with her, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Witnesses said Sanskriti, after hitting the bike, sped off on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a scooter as well before stopping. A video has surfaced showing an angry mob surrounding Sanskriti as police take her away. Police arrested Sanskriti and another woman who was in the passenger seat. Hit-and-Run in Jaipur: Drunk Driver Mows Down 9 Pedestrians With Speeding Car, Leaves 2 Dead and 7 Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Teenage Girl Dead After Drunk Woman Rams Into Bike

A tragic incident in Jaipur claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl, Asima, after a car allegedly driven by a drunk woman crashed into a bike on Monday night. Asima was riding with her father and 6-year-old cousin, who were both injured and are undergoing treatment. The accused,… pic.twitter.com/goKm8u0pta — Mid Day (@mid_day) April 30, 2025

Teenage Girl Dead After Drunk Woman Driving Wrong Side Crashes Car Into Bike

जयपुर में एक बार फिर हिट एंड रन का मामला सामने आया है। सांगानेरी गेट के पास शराब के नशे में दो लड़के और दो लड़कियां कार से आ रहे थे। इस दौरान कार ने एक बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। जिसमें 14 साल की असीमा नाम की बच्ची की मौत हो गई। वहीं उसके पिता इस्लामुद्दीन और एक और बच्ची अस्पताल में… pic.twitter.com/6GT3mmc5zK — ReporteR Sahab (@ReporterSahab) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)