On Thursday, Delhi LG VK Saxena's office said that Jama Masjid committee has revoked the regressive patriarchal diktat which banned entry of women at the mosque. The decision comes after Jama Masjid Imam Bukhari agreed to revoke the controversial order. Earlier in the day, the Jama Masjid administration placed sign boards outside the mosque that read in Hindi, "Entering into the mosque for one girl or girls alone is prohibited". The sign boards were installed outside each of the mosque's three entrances. Delhi's Jama Masjid Bans Solitary, Group Entry of Women and Girls, Place Three Plaques of 'Diktat' Outside Mosque.

Jama Masjid Revokes Ban Order

BREAKING NOW: Delhi LG office says Jama Masjid committee has revoked the regressive patriarchal diktat — Aditi A (@AditiAnarayanan) November 24, 2022

