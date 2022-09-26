A month after he quit the Congress party, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad announced the name of his party as the 'Democratic Azad Party'. Unveiling the party flag, Azad said that the mustard colour indicates creativity and unity in diversity, white indicates peace and blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination and limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky.

Check Tweet:

Jammu | Ghulam Nabi Azad unveils the flag of his new 'Democratic Azad Party' Says, "Mustard colour indicates creativity & unity in diversity, white indicates peace & blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination & limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky." pic.twitter.com/35CPshU3sL — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

