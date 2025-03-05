Ahead of Masan Holi celebrations at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, the Baba Mahashmashan Nath Temple Committee has barred women from participating, citing safety concerns. Reportedly, they have been requested to watch from a distance, either from boats or corridors, due to fears of unruly crowds. Additionally, the committee has also imposed restrictions on participants dressing as deities or wearing garlands of skulls. Masan Holi, also known as Cheeta Bhasm Holi, will take place on March 11, beginning with temple rituals at noon. Holika Dahan 2025 Date in India: What Is the Story of Prahlad and Holika? Know All About the Hindu Festival Celebrating the Triumph of Good Over Evil.

Women Barred from Masan Holi at Manikarnika Ghat Over Safety Concerns

The organisers of famous Masan Holi in Varanasi have requested women to not be a part of the celebration. They can watch it from a distance. Precaution taken to safeguard them from hoolganism.

