Indians are celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, i.e. today. The day was given its name in honour of Operation Vijay, which was a success. Today, Pakistani forces and terrorists controlled high outposts that India had inadvertently taken back under its control. On July 26, 1999, India triumphed bravely in the Kargil War, which lasted more than 60 days. On the snowy slopes of Jammu and Kashmir, during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, our warriors gave their lives, and today stands as a remembrance of their sacrifice. Around the country, festivities are organised to celebrate the heroic sacrifice and spectacular triumph of the Indian Armed Forces. On the occasion, various leaders, including Defence Minister Rajanath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended their wishes on Twitter. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Remembering Brave Kargil War Heroes Whose Great Sacrifice Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts and Mind.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Leaders Pay Tributes to Martyrs

तेरा वैभव अमर रहे माँ, हम दिन चार रहें न रहें। भारतीय सेना के अप्रतिम पराक्रम, अतुल्य दक्षता, अटूट अनुशासन व Nation First की उदात्त भावना के महान प्रतीक 'कारगिल विजय दिवस' की सभी प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई! राष्ट्र की सेवा में अपना सर्वस्व बलिदान करने वाले माँ भारती के सभी… pic.twitter.com/AacL62v9Vn — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 26, 2023

