The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat in Bengaluru BBMP limits on Sunday, May 16, in view of Buddha Purnima.

Check Tweet:

Karnataka | Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat in Bengaluru BBMP limits on May 16, in view of #BuddhaPurnima — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)