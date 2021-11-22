Owing to the heavy downpour, the Allalasandra Lake near Yelahanka in Bengaluru was overflown with water which caused waterlogging in the Chikkaballapur Road area. Scroll down to watch visuals from the city:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Allalasandra Lake overflows near Yelahanka in Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall and causes waterlogging in the vicinity of Chikkaballapur Road. Visuals from earlier today. pic.twitter.com/SP5ournHtE — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

