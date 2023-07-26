Karnataka Anganwadi, Primary and High schools will remain closed tomorrow, July 27, due to heavy rainfall in the state. As per the orders of the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, schools in the district will remain shut. Earlier in the day, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall in Coastal Karnataka over the next two days. Meanwhile, regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days. Mumbai School Holiday: All Government and Private Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut on July 27 as IMD Issues Red Alert Predicting Heavy Rainfall.

Check Details Here:

Karnataka | Due to incessant rains, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared a holiday for Anganwadi, Primary and High school in the district on July 27. — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)