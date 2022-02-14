Schools for classes up to std 10th reopened on Monday after being closed in the wake of Hijab Row. However, schools for higher classes and degree colleges will remain closed. Meanwhile, the closure of educational institutions for universities of the Department of Higher Education and colleges has been extended till February 16. Notably, the Karnataka government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges for three days, from February 9 after the protests against the hijab turned violent in some parts of the state.

Here Is The Tweet:

Karnataka: Schools for classes up to std 10th reopen today after they were closed in wake of #Hijab row. Visuals from Government High School in Udupi. pic.twitter.com/xGoCHDq7mj — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

