Following a fall at his residence, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad at approximately two in the morning. After tripping and falling in his home's lavatory, KCR was taken to Yashoda Hospital in the city. The Yashoda Hospital said in a statement, "Sri Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao garu had a slip and fall in his Bathroom at his Residence and subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda for further care." On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left Hip fracture [Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture]. He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks, the statement further read. KCR Hospitalised: PM Narendra Modi Wishes for Speedy Recovery of BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao Suffers Left Hip Fracture

