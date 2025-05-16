An NSG Inspector posted in Delhi has raised serious concerns, stating he is struggling to focus on national security duties due to continuous harassment of his family by local goons in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. In a viral video, the officer warns that a “security breach may happen” if his mental focus is compromised. He alleges that the goons, backed by the village head, are tormenting his family while local police remain inactive despite multiple complaints. However, police refuted the claims, stating that a local resident had filed a case against Singh’s brother for abuse and threats, which is under investigation. Authorities suggested Singh’s complaint was an attempt to defend his brother. UP Wedding Brawl: Argument Over DJ Song Sparks Violent Clash As Guests Throw Chairs at Each Other in Etawah, Police Respond to Viral Video.

NSG Inspector Alleges Harassment by Local Police

NSG इंस्पेक्टर कुलदीप सिंह : गांव के दबंग मेरे परिवार से आए दिन मारपीट–गाली गलौंच करते हैं। पुलिस : NSG इंस्पेक्टर के भाई के खिलाफ शिकायत आई है। उसे बचाने के लिए इंस्पेक्टर ऐसा आरोप लगा रहे हैं। 📍जिला मैनपुरी, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/jpDE38oSSH — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 16, 2025

Police Respond To His Allegations

